3,228 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ARW opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $86.50 and a one year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

