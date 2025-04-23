XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,984 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFCS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 147.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jones Trading upgraded United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,863 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,828.53. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $697.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

