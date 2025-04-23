Natixis Buys 8,624 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2,113.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $687,935,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,422,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after buying an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $197.75 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.72%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

