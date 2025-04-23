MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 5,621 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Lantheus worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,109 shares of company stock worth $6,016,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.43.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $99.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.20. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

