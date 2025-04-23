MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.59.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

