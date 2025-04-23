Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,557,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $424.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

