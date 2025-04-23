MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,901,905,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524,559 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $248.12.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

