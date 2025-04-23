Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

