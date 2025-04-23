MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 72,530 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

