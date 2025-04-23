Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Flex stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. Flex has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flex by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 91,571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 114,350 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

