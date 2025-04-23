Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gen Digital Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2,954.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 311,623 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 61.9% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEN stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gen Digital had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

