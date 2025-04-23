XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,940,000 after purchasing an additional 172,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after buying an additional 306,275 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after buying an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Schneider National from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

