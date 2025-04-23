Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

