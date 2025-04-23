Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of BHC stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHC
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.