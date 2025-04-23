XTX Topco Ltd Takes $384,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,729,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 424,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 214,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
