XTX Topco Ltd Takes $390,000 Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The company has a market cap of $878.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

