XTX Topco Ltd Trims Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.70. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.80.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

