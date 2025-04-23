Mariner LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTAB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter.

HTAB stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $19.98.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

