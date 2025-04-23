Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mariner LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,739,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 33,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,734.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,838.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,028.63. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,346.09.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

