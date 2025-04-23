Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 403.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $596.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

