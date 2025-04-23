XTX Topco Ltd Takes $394,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 9,775.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

