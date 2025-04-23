Natixis Takes $1.25 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,171 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,759,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

