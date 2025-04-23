MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 30,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,798,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

WTS stock opened at $204.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day moving average is $206.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

