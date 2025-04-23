MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 3,041 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,573 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James cut Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,486.40. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

