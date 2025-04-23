MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after purchasing an additional 341,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $149,924,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

TOL opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

