Newmark Group (NMRK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $609.28 million for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.69. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.