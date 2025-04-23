Open Text (OTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Open Text has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Open Text

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.