MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,422 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

