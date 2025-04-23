MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 970 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,370,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 573,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,932,000 after buying an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $502.61 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $568.19. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

