Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $170.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 16.94%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.