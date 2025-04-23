MML Investors Services LLC Buys 188,876 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 592,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,876 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0884 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

