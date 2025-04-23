MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 546 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

