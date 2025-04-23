MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Veralto by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $83.87 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.42.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

