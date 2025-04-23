GFL Environmental (GFL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GFL opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GFL. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

