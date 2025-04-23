MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 916 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.38.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

