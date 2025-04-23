MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.27.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.62. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $104.24 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.