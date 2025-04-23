Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $551.21 million for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 8.610-8.930 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $125.99 and a one year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 135.27%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at $47,949,563.09. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.