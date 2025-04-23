Mariner LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,864,000 after buying an additional 143,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,193,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,777,000 after acquiring an additional 142,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,160,000 after acquiring an additional 342,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

