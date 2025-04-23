Mariner LLC Grows Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1,167.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $872,329.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 283,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,596.58. This represents a 9.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

