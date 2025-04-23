Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,516,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

