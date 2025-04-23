iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

