Financial Survey: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -942.81% -93.82% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Humacyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Humacyte has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 6 1 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $13.71, indicating a potential upside of 901.04%. Given Humacyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and Genetic Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 135.36 -$110.78 million ($1.26) -1.09 Genetic Technologies $7.66 million 0.44 -$7.88 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats Genetic Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

