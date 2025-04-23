Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,054,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,782,000 after purchasing an additional 464,719 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ARM by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,651,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,034 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 21.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after acquiring an additional 228,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.70.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

