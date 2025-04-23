Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. City State Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

