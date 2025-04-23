Mariner LLC Lowers Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,079,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 501,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

