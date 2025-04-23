Mariner LLC Buys 759 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.67 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $327.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

