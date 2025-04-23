Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.93 million. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Destination XL Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Destination XL Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

