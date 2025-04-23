Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KVYO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.05.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,088,770 shares of company stock worth $67,947,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

