e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 51,350 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,973.12. This trade represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
NYSE ELF opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
