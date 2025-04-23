Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,242.94. This trade represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,030 shares of company stock valued at $40,988,118 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 221,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 298.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

