Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells 17,948 Shares of Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 17,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $429,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 905,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,286.16. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 14th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,376 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $197,841.12.
- On Thursday, April 10th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $235,100.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.
Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter worth $3,607,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $3,512,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 712.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
